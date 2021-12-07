AMJ Campbell Chooses Yembo for AI-powered Surveys

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - AMJ Campbell, Canada's largest moving company, announced its selection of Yembo to enable digital transformation and ensure a best-in-class customer experience. This new agreement builds on AMJ Campbell and Yembo's existing relationship and will expand the Yembo technology offering to all AMJ locations nationwide.

Yembo pioneered the concept of AI-powered virtual home surveys - faster, more accurate home surveys without requiring a site visit. Yembo's artificial intelligence technology ensures AMJ Campbell continues to provide the best customer experience in the industry, while also increasing profitability through operational efficiency. The agreement also provides AMJ with the expanded capabilities of Yembo's full product suite, including MoveDay for digital inventory management.

"Companies must move more rapidly than ever to succeed today, and the ability to meet the evolving needs of our customers is essential," said Pierre Frappier, CEO and President of AMJ Campbell. "Our partnership with Yembo is a key pillar of our technology strategy - which is about enabling a best-in-class customer experience, while enabling industry leading operational excellence. Our initial Yembo deployment yielded fantastic results, and we're excited to bring this market leading technology to all AMJ locations across Canada."

As the potential for artificial intelligence continues to grow exponentially, innovative companies like AMJ are poised to continue their market leadership by investing in best-in-class tools and technologies like Yembo.

"We started Yembo because we couldn't understand why moving companies have to visit someone's home when almost everyone has a smartphone in their pocket?" said Sid Mohan, Co-founder and CEO of Yembo. "As former AI engineers, we knew there had to be a better way. We've now proven that AI-powered virtual surveys are faster, more accurate, and more convenient for both moving companies and their customers."

Learn more about Yembo's best-in-class technology for moving and relocation companies at yembo.ai/moving.

About AMJ Campbell

As Canada's largest moving and relocation company, the AMJ Campbell team has helped 1,000,000+ people get to their next exciting place. Our company has been built on the confidence we've earned over nearly 90 years. We put that confidence at the centre of all our relationships — with every customer, partner, community and staff member. It's how AMJ has grown to become Canada's largest coast-to-coast mover. https://amjcampbell.com/

About Yembo

Yembo is the global leader in AI-powered virtual home surveys. Yembo's mission is to bring digital transformation to home service companies through best-in-class artificial intelligence products. With over 120 global customers and growing in the moving and relocation industry, we're just getting started. https://yembo.ai

SOURCE AMJ Campbell

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/07/c6272.html