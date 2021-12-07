 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Total Helium Announces the Receipt of Helium Purchase Prepayment From Leading Global Industrial Gases Company

PRNewswire  
December 07, 2021 12:01am   Comments
Share:

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Total Helium Ltd. (the "Company") announces that it has received its second payment of USD $950,000 from a leading global industrial gases company as part of a helium gas purchase agreement.

Helium Purchase Agreement

Total Helium, through its wholly owned subsidiary Brooks Range Corporation, has entered into a helium purchase agreement. Under the agreement, the leading global industrial gases company has committed to purchase helium from Total Helium's project wells and provide two USD $950,000 payments as pre-payment for future deliveries of helium.

Both USD $950,000 payments have been received by the Company.

Total Helium is a helium exploration, production and storage solutions company which is drilling its first wells, in the months of November, December and January, at its 86,000-acre lease-holding in western Kansas where it plans to extend the largest continuous conventional natural gas and helium field in North America, the Hugoton Gas Field. The Company is working towards establishing underground helium storage solutions nearby existing North American helium infrastructure.

On behalf of the Board,

Robert B. Price, Director and CEO

Total Helium Ltd.  - www.totalhelium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward- looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Total Helium Ltd

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/07/c2909.html

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com