 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Government of Canada signs agreements for COVID-19 oral antiviral treatments

PRNewswire  
December 03, 2021 2:18pm   Comments
Share:

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to protecting the health and safety of everyone in Canada from COVID-19. This includes securing effective treatments as they become available.

Today, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced that the Government of Canada has signed agreements with Merck and Pfizer for access to their COVID-19 oral antiviral treatments.

The agreement with Merck provides Canada with 500,000 courses of its COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment, molnupiravir, with options for up to 500,000 more, pending Health Canada authorization.

The agreement with Pfizer provides Canada with an initial quantity of 1 million courses of its COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment, pending Health Canada authorization. Pfizer submitted a rolling submission for authorization to Health Canada earlier this week.

Health Canada is prioritizing the review of all COVID-19 vaccines and drugs. Deliveries of these treatments are expected to start following Health Canada authorization of the treatments.

Vaccination remains the best way to protect public health from COVID-19. However, effective, easy–to–use and accessible treatments, such as the ones produced by Merck and Pfizer, will be critical to reducing the severity of COVID-19 illness and will help save lives.

Quote

"The Government of Canada continues to pursue an aggressive strategy to ensure that Canadians are protected from COVID-19. I am pleased to announce these new agreements with Merck and Pfizer, which will help to save lives by providing Canadians with access to oral antiviral treatments for COVID–19."

The Honourable Filomena Tassi
Minister of Public Services and Procurement

Quick facts

  • Public Services and Procurement Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada are working together to purchase and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and related supplies.
  • Health Canada has received the applications from Merck and Pfizer for authorization under the interim order for COVID-19 drugs. Both treatments are under review by Health Canada.

Associated links

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19): Canada's response
Supplying Canada's response to COVID-19
Drug and vaccine authorizations for COVID-19: List of applications received
Biomanufacturing: Advancing the health sciences industry in Canada
COVID-19-related vaccines, therapies and biomanufacturing projects 

Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/03/c5762.html

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com