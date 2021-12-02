Kent State University and Buy360Tour Announce 3D Digital Campus Tour Set to Transform College Shopping Experience

STOW, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buy360Tour is transforming the college shopping experience by creating a 3D virtual tour of Kent State University.

"We have signed a contract with Kent State University to become one of the first, if not the first, university to have a 3D virtual tour of the majority of its campus" said Buy360Tour co-founder Nick Wargo.

"Kent State is extremely excited to have this tool to help its admissions team provide an accurate depiction of its campus, especially for out-of-state and international students," Wargo said. "Any university using our exclusive 3D technology will have the upper hand in recruiting and admissions."

Buy360Tour's team was able to roll out on Kent State's Kent Campus in Kent, Ohio, and finish capturing the data needed for this project in under three weeks. Most buildings on the university's Kent Campus now have their own digital replica.

"That will allow students and their families to walk the halls and engage with the spaces as if they were there in person," Wargo said. "This technology will allow students to make a choice of which university they want to attend, 100% virtually."

Buy360Tour's advanced marketing platform allows clients to create engaging content so users can move around the 3D model and click on points of interest for videos and more information about certain rooms and areas.

"We service industries of all kinds," Wargo said. "Our future plans as a company will focus on bringing this technology to more universities all over the country."

To view the 3D tour of Kent State, visit www.kent.edu/admissions, scroll down to "Take a 360° virtual tour of Kent State!" and click on the yellow "Explore Now" button.

About Buy360Tour.com

Buy360Tours is a virtual marketing company with a large team of 3D architects serving more than 30 industries throughout the U.S. The company's unique 3D/360 Virtual Tours are designed to showcase any industry or property in a one-stop, centralized immersive experience. Along with the new addition of a major university, the company regularly services commercial real estate, small businesses, private schools, gyms, museums and exhibits, restaurants and bars and wedding venues. Buy360Tour was founded in 2020 by Nick Wargo, Curtis Cofojohn and Subi Telet. The company is headquartered in Stow, Ohio. To schedule a demonstration, go to https://www.buy360tour.com/

