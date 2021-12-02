Pathway Reports Announces Agreement with Canntab Therapeutics

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Pathway Health Corp. (TSXV:PHC) (formerly Colson Capital Corp.) ("Pathway" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Service Agreement (the "Agreement") with Canntab Therapeutics Limited ("PILL"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on the manufacturing and distribution of a full suite of oral tablet cannabinoid products.

"We are pleased with the opportunity to provide Canntab's oral tablet cannabinoid products to our patients and the patients of our pharmacy partners" said Ken Yoon, CEO of Pathway Health. "These products will consist of a range of dosages of both THC and CBD medications and will made available to our patients under the existing Cannabis Act legislation."

In October 2018, Canada became the second country in the world to legalize sale, possession, and non-medical use for adults. In 2019, Health Canada launched a public consultation that sought feedback from the Canadian public and industry on a new category of cannabis products, referred to as Cannabis Health Products ("CHPs"). "We believe CHPs will be a key component of any changes made to the Cannabis Act by the federal government," continued Mr. Yoon, "and to this end, we are committed to developing high quality products for our patients and those of our pharmacy partners."

"We are extremely pleased to have Pathway Health as our first health clinic affiliate partner," said Larry Latowsky, CEO at Canntab Therapeutics. "We are also pleased to support their mission to bring quality delivery formats to their patients and pharmacy partners."

About Canntab Therapeutics Limited

Canntab Therapeutics is a Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on the manufacturing and distribution of a suite of hard pill cannabinoid formulations in multiple doses and timed-release combinations. Long referred to as Cannabis 3.0 by the Company, Canntab's proprietary hard pill cannabinoid formulations provide doctors, patients and consumers with medical grade solutions which incorporate all the features one would expect from any prescription or over the counter medication sold in pharmacies around the world. These will include the following formulations: once a day and extended release, both providing an accurate dose and improved shelf stability. Canntab holds a Cannabis Standard Processing & Sales for Medical Purposes License, a Cannabis Research License, and an Industrial Hemp License from Health Canada.

Canntab trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PILL, on the OTCQB under the symbol CTABF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol TBF1.

About Pathway Health

Pathway Health is an integrated healthcare company that provides products and services to patients suffering from chronic pain and related conditions. The Company owns and operates nine community-based clinics across four provinces where its team of health professionals work together to help patients through a variety of evidence-based approaches and products, including medical cannabis. Pathway Health's patient care programs utilize an interdisciplinary approach that is guided by trained pain specialists, physical and occupational therapists, psychologists, nurses, and other healthcare providers. Pathway is also the leading provider of medical cannabis services in Canada and has established itself as the leading partner with national and regional pharmacy companies for the delivery of medical cannabis services to their customers. The Company is working with several pharmacy companies on the development of Cannabis Health Products (CHPs) for OTC product distribution through retail pharmacy locations across the country following anticipated changes to the Cannabis Act.

