(INSD) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Instadose Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Instadose Pharma Corp ("Instadose" or "Company") (OTC:INSD). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Instadose securities between December 8, 2020 and November 24, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). To serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than February 28, 2022.



On November 24, 2021, during after-market hours, Instadose filed a current report on Form 8-K with the SEC, disclosing that the SEC had ordered the suspension of trading of the Company's securities because of various issues with its business, trading activity, and Canadian affiliate.

According to the lawsuit, Instadose made false and misleading statements to the public throughout the Class Period. It failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operational, and financial prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Instadose had performed inadequate due diligence into the Business Combination and/or ignored significant red flags associated with Instadose Canada; (ii) Instadose's internal controls and policies were inadequate to detect and/or prevent impermissible trading activity by control persons of the Company; (iii) the foregoing subjected Instadose to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

