BlackRock® Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), today announced the final annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO for the 2021 tax year.



The distributions are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The record date for the 2021 annual distributions will be December 31, 2021, payable on January 6, 2022. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2021, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS") in early 2022.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Reinvested

Capital Gains

Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.00000 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.49565 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.53111 iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL 0.00000 iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL.C 0.00000 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.00000 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.00000 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.66301 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.94041 iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 0.00000 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.00000 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.00000 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 3.49723 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 3.09566 iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.00000 iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 6.52934 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.00000 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.66979 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.00000 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 2.74915 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.00000 iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.00000 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 1.29460 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.00000 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.10696 iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.42392 iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.26189 iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.84339 iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.65456 iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR 0.00000 iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR.C 0.00000 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(2) XAGG 0.08573 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)(2) XAGG.U 0.13176 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U 0.00000 iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.22332 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.60448 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.00000 iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.00000 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(2) XCBU 0.16541 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)(2) XCBU.U 0.14729 iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)(2) XCD 2.01624 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.84247 iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.00000 iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF(2) XCLR 1.20532 iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.13987 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 2.19219 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.78829 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.64389 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.13023 iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF(2) XDLR 2.51194 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR 0.33729 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.08977 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.29916 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.00000 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.45393 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.00000 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.39413 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.00000 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.00000 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.00000 iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.14007 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.32057 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.00000 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 4.53791 iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.98664 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)(2) XFH 1.69060 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.00000 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.00000 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 2.50050 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1) XFS.U 1.14535 iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.00000 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.00000 iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 1.07638 iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.20354 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.00000 iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 2.36946 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.00000 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.00000 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.00000 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.37717 iShares India Index ETF XID 0.00000 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.00000 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.00000 iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 1.74997 iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.15592 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 3.23066 iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.10921 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.00000 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.00000 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.00000 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.40765 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.00000 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.00000 iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.00000 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.19452 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.00000 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 1.50776 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 1.12192 iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 1.30016 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.00000 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.00000 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.00000 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.00000 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 4.51606 iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF(2) XRB 0.80782 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.24546 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.00000 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.00000 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.00000 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.00000 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA 0.15115 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM 0.00000 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.00000 iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.00000 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(2) XSHU 0.16237 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)(2) XSHU.U 0.19299 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.00000 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC 0.00000 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH 0.00000 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 1.44322 iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.90753 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.00000 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.00000 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.00000 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.00000 iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.39281 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.27822 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.00000 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.21039 iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF(2) XULR 1.42341 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.13362 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U 0.06246 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 1.66930 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.55481 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.12321 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.07033 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.00000 iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.10645

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.

(2) For iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (XAGG, XAGG.U), iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (XCBU, XCBU.U), iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (XCD), iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF (XCLR), iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF (XDLR), iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (XFH), iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF (XRB), iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (XSHU, XSHU.U), and iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF (XULR) only, the distribution amount includes an income component.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$3.04 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Contact for Media:

Reem Jazar

Email: reem.abujazar@blackrock.com



