SomaLogic to Participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
December 30, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in AI-data driven proteomics technology, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

SomaLogic management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the "Investors" section of the company's website at https://investors.somalogic.com.

About SomaLogic
SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic's personalized measurement of important changes in an individual's proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

The SomaScan Platform is for Research Use Only (RUO) and has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for diagnostic or patient management purposes.

SomaLogic Contact        
Emilia Costales
720-798-5054
ecostales@somalogic.com

Investor Contact
Marissa Bych or Lynn Lewis
Gilmartin Group LLC
investors@somalogic.com         


