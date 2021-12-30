Gritstone Announces Presentations during Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies, today announced that Gritstone management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in January.



Conference: JP Morgan 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. ET

Presenter: Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder, president, and chief executive officer

Conference: H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference 2022

Presentation Date and Time: Available beginning Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET

Presenter: Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder, president, and chief executive officer

Conference: B. Riley Securities' 2022 Virtual Oncology Conference

Presenter: Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder, president, and chief executive officer

Live webcasts of all presentations will be accessible via the Investors & Media section of the company's website at https://ir.gritstonebio.com/investors/events. An archived replay will be accessible for 30 days following each event.

About Gritstone

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is developing the next generation of immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Gritstone develops its products by leveraging two key pillars—first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE™, which is designed to predict antigens that are presented on the surface of cells, such as tumor or virally-infected cells, that can be seen by the immune system; and, second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing these antigens to potentially drive the patient's immune system to specifically attack and destroy disease-causing cells. The company's lead oncology programs include an individualized neoantigen-based immunotherapy, GRANITE, and an "off-the-shelf" shared neoantigen-based immunotherapy, SLATE, which are being evaluated in clinical studies. Within its infectious disease pipeline, Gritstone is advancing CORAL, a COVID-19 program to develop a second-generation vaccine, with support from departments within the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and through a license agreement with La Jolla Institute for Immunology. Additionally, the company has a global collaboration for the development of a therapeutic HIV vaccine with Gilead Sciences. For more information, please visit gritstone.com.



