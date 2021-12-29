 Skip to main content

Altair To Virtually Present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Globe Newswire  
December 29, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
TROY, Mich., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (NASDAQ:ALTR), the global leader converging simulation, HPC, and AI, today announced that James Scapa, chairman and chief executive officer, and Matt Brown, chief financial officer, will virtually present via a fireside chat format at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 11:20 a.m. ET.

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the fireside chat will be available on the company's investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com.

About Altair

Altair is a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media Relations
Altair
Dave Simon
248-614-2400 ext. 332
ir@altair.com

Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
ir@altair.com

Lindsay Savarese
212-331-8417
ir@altair.com


Primary Logo

