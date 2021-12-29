Liberty Military Housing Announces New Vice President of Information Technology

San Diego, CA, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warren Adair has joined the Liberty Military Housing (LMH) as the Vice President (VP) of Information Technology (IT). In this role, Warren will lead the LMH IT team in designing, developing, and implementing organizational information systems and software applications, along with generalized IT support.

Warren brings over 25 years of experience, expertise, and leadership to this role. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Southern California and a master's degree in business administration from California State Polytechnic University. His doctoral research, conducted at the University of Utah, focused on strategic management.

Warren has proven experience in motivating high-performing teams and ensuring cross-functional communications. He is adept at driving innovative technology solutions and providing a strong business strategic vision. Additionally, Warren has an innate ability to align organizational goals with information technology in creative ways. He has extensive knowledge of system migration, staff recruitment, and vendor negotiation.