 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Director/PDMR shareholding

Globe Newswire  
December 29, 2021 12:22pm   Comments
Share:

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

December 29, 2021

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on December 20, 2021 in respect of the third quarter of 2021, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of dividend shares acquired Purchase price per Share
Jessica Uhl 23 December 2021 RDSA 322.14 EUR 19.52
Jessica Uhl 23 December 2021 RDS.A 263.86 USD 44.12
Harry Brekelmans 23 December 2021 RDSA 905.20 EUR 19.52
Ronan Cassidy 23 December 2021 RDSB 2,382.66 GBP 16.48
Donny Ching 23 December 2021 RDSA 2,278.07 EUR 19.52
Wael Sawan 23 December 2021 RDSA 1,319.98 EUR 19.52
Huibert Vigeveno 23 December 2021 RDSA 498.07 EUR 19.52
Zoe Yujnovich 23 December 2021 RDSA 483.76 EUR 19.52

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Jessica
Last Name(s) Uhl
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 19.52
Volume 322.14
Total 6,288.17
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

322.14
19.52
6,288.17
Date of transaction 23/12/2021
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Jessica
Last Name(s) Uhl
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A American Depository Shares (RDS.A)
Identification Code US7802592060
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency USD
Price 44.12
Volume 263.86
Total 11,641.50
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

263.86
44.12
11,641.50
Date of transaction 23/12/2021
Place of transaction New York


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Harry
Last Name(s) Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 19.52
Volume 905.20
Total 17,669.50
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

905.20
19.52
17,669.50
Date of transaction 23/12/2021
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ronan
Last Name(s) Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency GBP
Price 16.48
Volume 2,382.66
Total 39,266.24
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

2,382.66
16.48
39,266.24
Date of transaction 23/12/2021
Place of transaction London


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Donny
Last Name(s) Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 19.52
Volume 2,278.07
Total 44,467.93
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

2,278.07
19.52
44,467.93
Date of transaction 23/12/2021
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 19.52
Volume 1,319.98
Total 25,766.01
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

1,319.98
19.52
25,766.01
Date of transaction 23/12/2021
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Huibert
Last Name(s) Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Downstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 19.52
Volume 498.07
Total 9,722.33
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

498.07
19.52
9,722.33
Date of transaction 23/12/2021
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Zoe
Last Name(s) Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency EUR
Price 19.52
Volume 483.76
Total 9,443.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		  

483.76
19.52
9,443.00
Date of transaction 23/12/2021
Place of transaction Amsterdam



View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com