Seer to Present Virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
December 29, 2021 8:05am   Comments
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today announced that the company will participate in the upcoming 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Seer's management is scheduled to present and participate in a Q&A session on Monday, January 10 at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the virtual session will be available on the Investor section of Seer's website at investor.seer.bio. An archived replay will be available on the company's website following the conference.

About Seer

Seer™ is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer is commercializing its Proteograph™ Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer's Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio.

