 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Selecta Biosciences to Participate at the LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event

Globe Newswire  
December 29, 2021 8:00am   Comments
Share:

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB), a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses, today announced that Company's Management will participate in a panel and one-on-one investor meetings at the LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event, to be held virtually January 5-7, 2022.

Details on the panel can be found below.

LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event
Panel Topic: "Gene Therapy: Reaching its Full Potential"
Date: Thursday, January 6, 2022
Time: 11:00 AM ET
Webcast link: Click Here

An archived webcast will also be accessible in the Investors & Media section of the company's website at www.selectabio.com.

About Selecta Biosciences, Inc.
Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging its ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses. With a proven ability to induce tolerance to highly immunogenic proteins, ImmTOR has the potential to amplify the efficacy of biologic therapies, including redosing of life-saving gene therapies, as well as restore the body's natural self-tolerance in autoimmune diseases. Selecta has several proprietary and partnered programs in its pipeline focused on enzyme therapies, gene therapies, and autoimmune diseases. Selecta Biosciences is headquartered in the Greater Boston area. For more information, please visit www.selectabio.com.

For Investors:
Bruce Mackle
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1-929-469-3859
bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com

For Media: 
Brittany Leigh, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications, LLC
+1-646-751-4366
bleigh@lifescicomms.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com