 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Animal Rescue Donations: Help Rescue Dogs & Cats by Donating to Rescue Me and Other 501c3 Pet Rescue Charities

Globe Newswire  
December 29, 2021 7:00am   Comments
Share:

ATLANTA, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are two days left to donate to Rescue Me, a local animal shelter, or other pet rescue on or before December 31, 2021 to receive a 2021 tax deduction, as permitted by IRS rules. Rescue Me operates a rescue center for special needs dogs on 135-acres, along with the website RescueMe.org which is one of the world's most visited pet charity websites, having helped save the lives over 1 million homeless pets.

Whether donating to Rescue Me or a local pet shelter, year-end tax deductions provide the funding nonprofit charities require to operate and save the most pets each year.

Be sure to verify any charity you donate to is listed as a tax-exempt organization on the IRS website. Look for a page like this IRS verification page for Rescue Me on the IRS site.

About Rescue Me
Rescue Me is an international 501c3 nonprofit charity based in Atlanta, Georgia.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0fdefd7b-27e3-4546-9345-3d61b05c0280


Contact
Email media@rescueme.org
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com