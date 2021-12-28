 Skip to main content

RxSight to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
December 28, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST), an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming virtual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

RxSight® management is scheduled to present Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 6:45am PT / 9:45am ET. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the "Investors" section of the company's website at: https://investors.rxsight.com/.

About RxSight, Inc.
RxSight, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens (LAL®), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that enables doctors to customize and optimize visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The LAL now features ActivShield™ technology, a revolutionary UV protection layer built into the lens. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
415.937.5406
IR@rxsight.com


