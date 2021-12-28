BioVie to Participate at the LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event

RENO, Nev., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc., (NASDAQ:BIVI) ("BioVie" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of advanced liver disease and neurological and neurodegenerative disorders, today announced the participation of its management team in a panel and in one-on-one investor meetings at the LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event, to be held virtually January 5-7, 2022.



Details on the panel can be found below.

LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event

Panel Topic: "Defining Yourself When You Fit Into More Than One Basket"

Date: Friday, January 7, 2022

Time: 10:00 AM ET

Webcast link: Click Here

About BioVie

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) is a clinical-stage company developing innovative therapies to overcome unmet medical needs in chronic debilitating conditions. In liver disease, the Company's Orphan drug candidate BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin), with FDA Fast Track status, is being evaluated in a US Phase 2 study for the treatment of refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis with top-line results anticipated in mid-2022. BIV201 is administered as a patent-pending liquid formulation. The active agent is approved in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis but is not available in the US or Japan. In neurodegenerative disease, BioVie acquired the assets of NeurMedix Inc., including NE3107 that inhibits inflammatory activation of ERK and NFB (e.g., TNF transcription) that leads to neuroinflammation and insulin resistance, but not their homeostatic functions (e.g., insulin signaling and neuron growth and survival). Both are drivers of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The Company is conducting a potentially pivotal Phase 3 randomized, double blind, placebo controlled, parallel group, multicenter study to evaluate NE3107 in subjects who have mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease (NCT04669028). An estimated six million Americans suffer from Alzheimer's. BioVie has initiated this study and is targeting primary completion in late 2022. A Phase 2 study of NE3107 in Parkinson's disease has been authorized by the FDA to start the first of the year in 2022, and related compounds have additional potential to treat certain cancers. NE3107 is patented in the United States, Australia, Canada, Europe, and South Korea. For more information, visit www.bioviepharma.com.

