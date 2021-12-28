International Collaborative Study Provides Insight into Gene Activation in One-Cell Embryos

Nashville, Tenn., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVF services company Ovation Fertility announces the publication of a new collaborative study, "Human embryonic genome activation initiates at the one-cell stage." The groundbreaking study reveals that genes in human embryos rapidly become active soon after fertilization, at the single-cell stage, rather than at the multicell stage as previously believed. A summary of the research is now available online at OvationFertility.com and at Cell Stem Cell.

The international study was co-led by Professor Tony Perry PhD, Department of Biology and Biochemistry, University of Bath, Giles Yeo PhD, MBE, University of Cambridge, and Matthew VerMilyea, PhD, HCLD/CC at Ovation Fertility.

"It was previously thought that genes do not become active in human embryos until two or three days after fertilization, when an embryo has four to eight cells," says Matthew "Tex" VerMilyea, PhD, HCLD/CC, Ovation's vice president of scientific advancement. "Our research revealed that in fact, genetic activity begins when an embryo is just one cell. We also found that gene activation mirrors early embryonic processes, is disrupted in abnormal embryos, and predicts links to cancer-associated transcription regulators. The more we can understand about the process of genome awakening, the better we can understand genetic inheritance, infertility and disease. These are very exciting findings that have implications for epigenetic inheritance as well as stem-cell-derived embryos and cancer."

Using highly sensitive, state-of-the-art RNA sequencing, the team applied precision analysis to individual human eggs and one-cell embryos, creating a detailed inventory of the RNA transcripts produced by gene activity. This process, which was sensitive enough to reveal even small changes in gene activity, found that hundreds of genes awaken in human one-cell embryos.

Additionally, the international research team discovered that many genes activated in single-cell embryos stay switched on until the embryo reaches four to eight cells, then switch off. Some genes that are activated early may play specific roles in early embryos, but because the roles of some genes are unknown, more research is needed to understand their impact on embryonic development. Now that the earliest embryonic genes have been identified, future research can focus on how genetic activation is triggered, and the role that the egg plays in genetic activation.

Because it is believed that certain factors that trigger gene activation are also associated with cancer, the researchers speculate that the natural role of factors known to misbehave in cancer is to awaken genes in one-cell embryos. While further research is needed to verify this link, this study's findings could help clarify the events that initiate cancer, leading to new opportunities for diagnostic and preventive advances.

This research also has implications for inheritance of acquired traits, such as obesity. Scientists don't yet understand how acquired traits are transmitted, but the research team speculates that altering gene activation after fertilization could play a role, and may be detectable at the one-cell stage of embryo development.

By examining the genetic makeup of one-cell embryos that did not continue to develop, the study's researchers also found that many of their genes failed to activate. This finding suggests that abnormal embryos should not be used to evaluate methods of heritable genome editing, as they have been in the past.

