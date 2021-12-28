FIRSTCASH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating FirstCash, Inc. on Behalf of FirstCash Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against FirstCash, Inc. ("FirstCash" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FCFS) on behalf of FirstCash stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether FirstCash has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On November 12, 2021, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") filed a lawsuit against FirstCash and Cash America West, alleging that the two companies violated the Military Lending Act by charging higher than the allowable 36% annual rate on pawn loans to active-duty service members and their dependents. The CFPB"s lawsuit seeks an injunction, redress for affected borrowers, and a civil money penalty.

On this news, FirstCash's stock price fell $7.50 per share, or 8.71%, to close at $78.64 per share on November 12, 2021.

