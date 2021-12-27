CAREDX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating CareDx, Inc. on Behalf of CareDx Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against CareDx, Inc. ("CareDx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CDNA) on behalf of CareDx stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether CareDx has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On January 25, 2021, the Company sold 1,923,077 shares of its common stock through an underwritten public offering at a public offering price of $91.00 per share.

On October 28, 2021, after the market closed, CareDx released Q3 2021 financial results in which the Company disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") had recently served a civil investigatory demand requesting documents in connection with a False Claims Act investigation. The DOJ is investigating business practices related to CareDx's kidney testing and phlebotomy services. The Company also disclosed that it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for similar issues as well as certain accounting and public reporting practices, and the Company received an information request from an unnamed state agency.

On this news, the Company's share price declined by $19.34 per share, or approximately 27.5%, from $70.34 per share to close at $51.00 per share on October 29, 2021.

