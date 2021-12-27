SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc Buyout

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc ("Ortho") (NASDAQ GS: OCDX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Ortho's agreement to be acquired by Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ GS: QDEL). Under the terms of the agreement, Ortho's shareholders will receive $24.68 in cash for each share of Ortho common stock they own.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. , with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

