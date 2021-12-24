P2 Gold Provides Update on BAM Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2 Gold Inc. ("P2" or the "Company") (TSXV:PGLD) reports on planned 2022 activities at its gold-copper BAM Project, located in the Golden Triangle in northwest British Columbia and status of the Todd Creek and Natlan option agreements.

BAM 2022 Exploration Program

With the closing of the financings (see P2 news release of December 23, 2021), the BAM 2022 Exploration Program is fully funded. The program is planned to commence with a Z‐Tipper Axis Electromagnetic ("ZTEM") airborne geophysical survey late spring 2022 in an effort to identify the source of the surface epithermal mineralization encountered in the BAM 2021 Exploration Program.

The program is also expected to include 8,000 to 10,000 meters of diamond drilling to expand on the surface epithermal mineralization encountered in 2021 and test for the feeder system of the surface epithermal mineralization and its interpreted alkaline porphyry source.

Todd Creek and Natlan

The Company has terminated the option agreements for the Todd Creek and Natlan properties located in northwest BC.

Qualified Person

Ken McNaughton, M.A.Sc., P.Eng., Chief Exploration Officer, P2 Gold, is the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, responsible for the BAM Project exploration program.

About P2 Gold Inc.

P2 is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing precious metals discoveries and acquisitions in the western United States and British Columbia.

For further information, please contact:

Joseph Ovsenek

President & CEO

(778) 731-1055



P2 Gold Inc.

Suite 1100, 355 Burrard Street

Vancouver, BC

V6C 2G8

info@p2gold.com

(SEDAR filings: P2 Gold Inc.) Michelle Romero

Executive Vice President

(778) 731-1060





