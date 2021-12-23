Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of American Century Capital Portfolios, Inc. American Century Value Fund (NASDAQ: TWVLX), Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NVAX), Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP), and Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: Z)

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

American Century Capital Portfolios, Inc. American Century Value Fund (NASDAQ:TWVLX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against TWVLX alleging the Fund's offering documents and public statements assure investors that the Fund is actively managed. The Complaint further alleges that instead, Defendants engage in closet indexing to mimic the performance of their designated benchmark index, even while charging excessive fees for purportedly active management.

If you are a TWVLX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of NVAX alleging that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) NVAX overstated its manufacturing capabilities and downplayed manufacturing issues that would impact its approval timeline for NVX-CoV2373; (ii) as a result, NVAX was unlikely to meet its anticipated Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") regulatory timelines for NVX-CoV2373; (iii) accordingly, the Company overstated the regulatory and commercial prospects for NVX-CoV2373; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a NVAX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Snap, Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against SNAP alleging that, Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Apple's privacy changes would have, and were having, a material impact on the Company's advertising business; (2) SNAP overstated its ability to transition its advertising with Apple's privacy changes; (3) SNAP knew of, but downplayed, the risks of the impact that Apple's privacy changes had on the Company's advertising business; (4) SNAP overstated its commitment to privacy; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a SNAP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint has been filed against Zillow alleging that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, despite operational improvements, the Company experienced significant unpredictability in forecasting home prices for its Zillow Offers business; (2) that such unpredictability, as well as labor and supply shortages, led to a backlog of inventory; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to wind down its Zillow Offers business, which would have a material adverse impact on its financial results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Zillow investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: jml@jlclasslaw.com



