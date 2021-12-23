 Skip to main content

Femasys Inc. to Participate in Upcoming January Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
December 23, 2021 8:05am   Comments
ATLANTA, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY), a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health, today announced that the Company is participating in the LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event, which will be held virtually from January 5-7, 2022, and the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference, which will be held virtually from January 10-13, 2022.

Participation and presentation details are below:

  • LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event:
    • Kathy Lee-Sepsick, President, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, will present on a panel entitled, "The Role of Gender Equality in Changing the Landscape of Life Sciences Innovation & Investment" on Thursday, January 6th, 12:00 pm ET.

    • The Femasys management team will be available for 1x1 meetings with interested investors during January 6th -7th. Register here to submit a meeting request or to hear the panel discussion.
  • H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference:
    • Femasys will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference and a recording of the presentation will be accessible beginning January 10th at 7:00 am ET. To listen to the event, please click here to register and access the webcast

About Femasys

Femasys Inc. is a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health. Its two lead product candidates are FemBloc® permanent birth control and FemaSeed® localized directional insemination for infertility. The Company's product for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, FemVue®, is currently marketed in the United States. Femasys is also advancing FemCerv®, a technology platform for tissue sampling intended to be marketed alongside its other women-specific medical products in the physician's office setting.

Contacts:

Investors
Chuck Padala
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1-917-741-7792
chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

Media
Sky Striar
LifeSci Communications
sstriar@lifescicomms.com

Femasys Inc.
Investor Contact:
IR@femasys.com

Media Contact:
Media@femasys.com


