OAK STREET ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Oak Street Health, Inc. on Behalf of Oak Street Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Globe Newswire  
December 22, 2021 9:00pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Oak Street Health, Inc. ("Oak Street" or the "Company") (NYSE:OSH) on behalf of Oak Street stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Oak Street has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

In Oak Street's Q3 update on Monday, November 8, 2021, the Company revealed that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating whether it may have violated the False Claims Act and said the DOJ has requested documents and information related to Oak Street providing free transportation to federal healthcare beneficiaries and related to its relationships with third-party marketing agents.

On this news, Oak Street's stock price fell $9.75 per share, or 20%, to close at $37.14 on November 9, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Oak Street shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Alexandra B. Raymond, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


