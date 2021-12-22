 Skip to main content

Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Citi 2022 AppsEconomy Conference

Globe Newswire  
December 22, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. ("Uniti") (NASDAQ:UNIT) announced today that its Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Paul Bullington, and Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, Bill DiTullio, are scheduled to participate at the Citi 2022 AppsEconomy Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 3:00 PM ET on January 6, 2022.

You may access a live webcast of the virtual event on Uniti's website at www.uniti.com under the Investors tab. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Uniti's website following the presentation.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2021, Uniti owns approximately 126,000 fiber route miles, 7.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
paul.bullington@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
bill.ditullio@uniti.com

 


