Skyline Commercial REIT rounds out 2021 with 745,000 square feet acquired in distribution/warehousing; another 2 million square feet under development

Guelph, Ontario, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2021 was a busy year for Skyline Commercial REIT, a privately owned and managed portfolio of industrial properties across Canada.

The REIT acquired three properties in 2021:

A 97,312 square foot warehouse at 417 Advance Boulevard in Tecumseh, Ontario, occupied by Ground Effects

A 498,000 square foot distribution centre at 6600 72nd Avenue Southeast in Calgary, Alberta, 100% occupied by Canadian Tire

A 150,000 square foot warehouse at 261085 High Plains Boulevard in Rocky View County, Alberta, 100% occupied by CHEP Canada

Together, the assets total more than 745,000 square feet.

"Our 2021 acquisitions reflect the REIT's strategy to focus on increasing the portfolio's weighting in the warehousing, distribution, and logistics sector," said Michael Mackenzie, President, Skyline Commercial REIT."

This past year, the REIT has also built a considerable pipeline of new logistics and warehousing developments through its development partnerships in Montreal and Calgary. By 2024, this initiative is anticipated to deliver close to 2 million square feet of modern, well-located logistics and warehousing assets to the REIT.

Currently active developments

Development Square Footage Delivery Date 11215 Boulevard Métropolitain Est, Montreal-Est, QC 250,000 Q1 2022 151 Avenue Reverchon, Pointe-Claire, QC 325,000 Q1 2022 6200 Rue Notre-Dame Est, Montreal, QC 102,000 Q1 2023 6000 Route Transcanadienne, Pointe-Claire, QC 270,000 Q2 2023 3601 Avenue de la Gare, Mascouche, QC 260,000 Q3 2023 137 Boulevard Bellerose Ouest, Laval, QC 296,000 Q3 2023

"Skyline Commercial REIT is playing an active role in serving the evolving needs of tenants as the light industrial real estate landscape changes," said Mackenzie.

"Demand for larger logistics and warehousing facilities continues to increase, and we are answering the call with new development in underserved major markets. These spaces will allow tenants to more efficiently perform storage, distribution, and last-mile services for e-commerce enterprises."

2021 also saw four disposition transactions for Skyline Commercial REIT, totaling more than 597,000 square feet with gross sales proceeds of $87.4 million:

5 Cochran Drive, Ayr, Ontario

Newbold Business Park (nine properties at Newbold Street and Consortium Court), London, Ontario

2410, 2460 & 2500-2510 Tedlo Street, Mississauga, Ontario

2187 & 2215 Huron Church Road, Windsor, Ontario

"Capital from these sales is being redirected toward the REIT's development pipeline of modern, well-located logistics and warehousing assets in key markets for the portfolio," said Mackenzie. "It will also be redirected toward new opportunities that align with the REIT's strategy of acquiring primarily newer product in the warehousing, distribution, and logistics sector."

About Skyline Commercial REIT

Skyline Commercial REIT (the "REIT") is a privately owned and managed portfolio of commercial properties, focused on acquiring industrial and logistics-centred properties along major highway corridors and transportation routes in Canada. Skyline Commercial REIT is distributed as an alternative investment product through Skyline Wealth Management Inc. ("Skyline Wealth"), the preferred Exempt Market Dealer for the REIT. Skyline Commercial REIT is committed to providing outstanding places to do business and superior service to its tenants, while surfacing value with a goal to deliver stable returns to its investors.

To learn more about Skyline Commercial REIT, please visit SkylineCommercialREIT.ca.

To learn about additional alternative investment products offered through Skyline Wealth, please visit SkylineWealth.ca.

Skyline Commercial REIT is operated and managed by Skyline Group Of Companies.

Attachments





Jeff Stirling, Director of Marketing, Skyline Group of Companies Skyline Group of Companies 5198260439 jstirling@skylinegrp.ca