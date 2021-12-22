AmeriCann's Massachusetts Cannabis Center Featured on CNN Special Report

BOSTON, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- AmeriCann Inc. (OTCQB:ACAN) (the "Company"), a cannabis company that develops state-of-the-art cultivation, product manufacturing and distribution facilities, announced that the Company's Massachusetts Cannabis Center was featured on the award-winning series by Dr. Sanjay Gupta on CNN exploring cannabis treatments for autism.



"For nearly a decade Dr. Sanjay Gupta's breakthrough series has shattered myths and introduced the healing properties of cannabis on a global stage," stated AmeriCann CEO Tim Keogh. "We are proud to play a role in helping Dr. Gupta present the considerable benefits that severe autism patients have achieved being treated with cannabis."

AmeriCann hosted the CNN film crew earlier this year in Building 1 of the Company's flagship project, the Massachusetts Cannabis Center.

AmeriCann's Massachusetts Cannabis Center is located on a 52-acre parcel in southeastern Massachusetts. The project is permitted for 987,000 square feet of cannabis cultivation and processing infrastructure, which is being developed in phases, and will support multiple tenants in both the existing medical and adult-use cannabis markets.

The initial phase of the development, Building 1, is a fully operational 30,000-square-foot cultivation greenhouse and processing facility that utilizes AmeriCann's proprietary "Cannopy" cultivation system.

AmeriCann recently released a video highlighting the high-tech, sustainable designs at the Massachusetts Cannabis Center and Building 1 which can be found HERE .

About AmeriCann

AmeriCann (OTCQB:ACAN) develops and leases cannabis cultivation, processing and product manufacturing facilities.

AmeriCann uses greenhouse technology which is superior to the current industry standard of growing cannabis in warehouse facilities under artificial lights. According to industry experts, by capturing natural sunlight, greenhouses use 25 percent fewer lights, and utility bills are up to 75 percent less than in typical warehouse cultivation facilities. As such, AmeriCann's Cannopy System enables cannabis to be produced with a greatly reduced carbon footprint, making the final product less expensive. Additionally, greenhouse construction costs are nearly half of warehouse construction costs.

AmeriCann is also designing GMP Certified cannabis extraction and product manufacturing infrastructure. The Company has secured licenses to produce cannabis infused products including beverages, edibles, topicals and concentrates. AmeriCann plans to operate a marijuana product manufacturing business at the Massachusetts Cannabis Center.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

