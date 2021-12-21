 Skip to main content

Oyster Point Pharma to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in January 2022

Globe Newswire  
December 21, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, today announced that the Company will participate virtually in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event - Wednesday, January 5, 2022

  • 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference - Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 5:15pm EST

A live webcast for the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference will be available on the Company's website at www.oysterpointrx.com under the "Events & Presentations" section. The link will be active for up to 30 days.

About Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. 

Oyster Point Pharma is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases. In October 2021, Oyster Point Pharma received FDA approval for TYRVAYATM (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point has a growing pipeline of clinical and pre-clinical programs and continues to expand its research and development pipeline through internal innovation and external collaborations. Oyster Point is continuously striving to advance breakthrough science and deliver therapies seeking to address the unmet needs of patients with ophthalmic disease and the eye care professionals who take care of them. For more information, visit www.oysterpointrx.com and follow @OysterPointRx on Twitter and LinkedIn

Investor Contact: 
Tim McCarthy 
LifeSci Advisors, LLC 
(212) 915-2564 
investors@oysterpointrx.com

Media Contact: 
Sheryl Seapy
Real Chemistry 
(213) 262-9390 
sseapy@realchemistry.com


