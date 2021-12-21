Marathon Digital Holdings Donates to Summer of Bitcoin 2022

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, today announced that the Company has provided a donation to Summer of Bitcoin 2022, a global summer internship program focused on introducing university students to Bitcoin and open-source development. Marathon's donation is expected to fund multiple student projects, each of which is intended to support the development of the Bitcoin network.



"As one of the leading Bitcoin miners in North America, we believe it is important that we do our part to help support the broader Bitcoin ecosystem, which includes sponsoring new developers who can contribute to Bitcoin's open-source software and other related projects," said Fred Thiel, Marathon's CEO. "The platform that Adi and the rest of his team at Summer of Bitcoin have built encourages aspiring developers to better themselves by gaining a new skillset and tangible work experience in our rapidly growing industry, while simultaneously contributing to Bitcoin's development. It is our hope that our donation will help encourage new talent to support Bitcoin and ultimately strengthen the network."

Adi Shankara, director of Summer of Bitcoin, commented, "Summer of Bitcoin serves to introduce new developers to Bitcoin, to teach them how to contribute to Bitcoin projects, and ultimately to help them build a career in Bitcoin. Without the generous support of companies like Marathon, we would not be able to fund our students' projects. We are incredibly grateful for their donation and for the contribution they have made to furthering our mission."

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets.

