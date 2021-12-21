HOUSEWORKS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CONNECTED HOME CARE

BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





HouseWorks, one of the nation's largest independent home care companies, announced today that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of Connected Home Care, a leading home care provider serving Medicaid, dual-eligible and private pay clients throughout Eastern Massachusetts.

The Company's acquisition of Connected Home Care enables HouseWorks to enter the Medicaid personal care sector by servicing Aging Services Access Points (ASAPs) and other payors, a sector and provider extremely familiar to HouseWorks' CEO Michael Trigilio from his previous roles running in-home personal care businesses with diverse payor mixes, including Medicaid/ASAP, dual-eligible and private pay. The combination of HouseWorks' high-touch private pay model and Connected Home Care's ASAP and other payor relationships will create a premier personal care provider in Massachusetts and the Northeast.

Michael Trigilio, CEO of HouseWorks, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Connected Home Care's experienced staff and talented group of caregivers to the HouseWorks family of companies. We look forward to working collaboratively with Connected Home Care's payor sources and referral partners to deliver outstanding service. With our expanded footprint and diversification of payor sources, this acquisition allows us to capitalize on the growing need for homecare across all demographics within Massachusetts."

The acquisition is part of HouseWorks' continued strategy to acquire in-home service providers that share its values and commitment to quality both within and outside its geographic footprint. HouseWorks intends to continue to seek additional acquisition opportunities.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About HouseWorks

For more than 20 years, HouseWorks has provided older adults and their families the highest standard of private, dependable in-home care. Our proprietary BetterCare at Home® approach leverages personalized care services and innovative technology to guide the work of our Caregivers as we help seniors stay safe, comfortable, and engaged in their life – at home. HouseWorks is a national and local leader in home care serving Greater Boston and Philadelphia, New Hampshire, and Southern Maine.





