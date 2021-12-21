 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Marias Technology Promotes Two

Globe Newswire  
December 21, 2021 8:03am   Comments
Share:

COVINGTON, Ohio, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marias Technology, a provider of software testing and implementation services to the insurance industry, has promoted Rachel Sauvie and Laura Bertini to the position of Operations Managers. Each of them will oversee a division of the Marias testing and systems support operations. They join Stephanie Olson, Assistant Vice President, Operations — and Elizabeth Weiss, Manager of Implementation — on the Marias operations management team.

"Rachel and Laura have each played a big role in making Marias what it is today," said R. Christopher Haines, President and CEO of Marias. "The values, approach, knowledge, and dedication they bring — as well as their commitment to giving our customers what they deserve — make them the ideal candidates for these positions."

In their new roles, Rachel and Laura will manage customer relationships and oversee the day-to-day functions of the Marias Account Leads, Senior Testers, Business Analysts, and Software Testers. Especially as Marias continues to grow, its number-one priority is ensuring its current customers see no change in the responsive, personalized service they receive — and its new customers have the same experience as the customers from which Marias has already earned trust.

About Marias Technology
Marias Technology, headquartered in Covington, Ohio, a privately held company, offers insurance technology services to property/casualty insurance companies. Services range from system testing and implementation, to gathering requirements and defining specifications. For more information, please visit www.mariastechnology.com, email info@mariastechnology.com, or call 866-611-2212.

Media Contact:
JoAnna Bennett
203-341-2360
joanna@obriencg.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com