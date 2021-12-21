InterDigital's Alain Mourad Appointed to Wireless World Research Forum (WWRF) Steering Board

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), today announced that Alain Mourad, Research and Innovation Head of Future Wireless Europe, has been appointed to serve on the Wireless World Research Forum (WWRF) 2022 Steering Board.



WWRF is a world-leading wireless research forum that brings together more than 50 industry and academic members from across four continents, with the mission to identify the key wireless research trends that will impact our world over the next decade. WWRF aims to support the development of a global vision for future wireless systems, initiate collaborative research, harmonize views, and facilitate standardization. WWRF is also an active contributor to ITU-R for the development of IMT systems.

"We at WWRF are very happy to have the support of InterDigital and its world-beating expertise in our important work, and Alain's advice and guidance will be vital to the Steering Board in carrying out their role," said Dr. Nigel Jefferies, Chair of WWRF.

In his appointment on behalf of InterDigital, Alain represents an industry member and will serve alongside wireless experts and contributors from academia and telecoms.

"Industry consortia like the Wireless World Research Forum produce vital research outcomes that guide and shape our industry as a whole," said Henry Tirri, CTO, InterDigital. "We are very proud of Alain for this acknowledgement of his leadership and commitment to research excellence as he supports the WWRF and efforts to shape 6G."

About InterDigital ®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.InterDigital.com

InterDigital Contact:

Roya Stephens

Email: Roya.Stephens@interdigital.com

+1 (202) 349-1714

WWRF Contact:

Karina Nees-Maric

Email: knm@k-aix.de, contact@wwrf.ch





