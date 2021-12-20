 Skip to main content

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividends

Globe Newswire  
December 20, 2021 5:30pm   Comments
BOSTON, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE:HYB) announced today the following dividends to be paid on the Fund's common stock:

Type   Dividend   Ex-Dividend   Record   ﻿Payment
 
    Per Share   Date   Date   Date  
                   
Special   $.1275   12/30/21   12/31/21   1/31/22  
Regular   $.0500   2/11/22   2/14/22   2/28/22  

Shareholders will be paid a special dividend of $.1275 per share on January 31, 2022. The Fund will pay a regular monthly dividend of $.050 per share on February 28, 2022.

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund's investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. ("T. Rowe Price"). As of September 30, 2021, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.6 trillion of assets, including approximately $23 billion of "high yield" investments. T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.

Contact:        
Ellen E. Terry, President
Telephone: 617-263-6400
www.newamerica-hyb.com     

 


