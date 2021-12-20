Sompo International Hires John Goodloe as Executive Vice President, Head of E&S Casualty, U.S. Insurance

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that John Goodloe has been named Executive Vice President, Head of E&S Casualty, for U.S. Insurance. John will report to Christopher Sparro, CEO, U.S. Insurance, Sompo International Holdings and will be based in Alpharetta, GA.



John joins Sompo International with more than three decades of both Primary and Excess Casualty experience and has held various executive positions in the U.S. Most recently, John served as Chief Underwriting Officer, Brokerage and Senior Vice President at Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company, where he was a founding member of the company's management team.

Mr. Sparro commented, "We are pleased to have John join us at Sompo International. He is the latest in a series of strategic management hires as we continue to expand our U.S. Insurance platform. John's 35 years of E&S experience will be invaluable as we strengthen and broaden our team and continue to invest in the E&S wholesale market."

Mr. Goodloe added, "I am looking forward to joining Sompo International and I'm excited to be joining a team of dedicated professionals with a strong track record of profitability and stellar relationships in the wholesale market. I look forward to growing Sompo International's E&S Excess Casualty capabilities and to supporting the vision of the global organization overall."

