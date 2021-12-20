[2021-2028] Electric Breast Pumps Market Size, Share, Growth Factors, Revenue & Forecast Report

Pune, India, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric breast pumps market is expected to gain momentum owing to the advantage of minimal manual efforts for milk suction during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, "Electric Breast Pumps Market, 2021-2028." Breastfeeding is among the most effective ways to ensure a child's survival and good health, and WHO supports it as the primary source of nutrition for newborns and young children with great interest.

Electric pumps have been introduced to help this encouragement. These products suction the breasts more quickly than a manual breast pump. Furthermore, the government's increased awareness of the necessity of breastfeeding is expected to stimulate demand, resulting in an increase in the global market size of the product.

Industry Development-

September 2019: The S3 Pro is a new premium electric breast pump from Spectra Baby USA. According to the company, the product is a multi-user pump that is hospital-graded and enables efficient milk pumping.





Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Birth Rates to Stimulate Growth

The global electric breast pumps market is expected to grow due to increasing numbers of infant births during the projected period. The global demand for advanced electric breast pumps is expected to increase as the rate of infant deliveries rises. Breastfeeding is extremely important since it gives the baby with all of the nutrients he or she requires during his or her infancy. Furthermore, supportive initiatives to promote breastfeeding are expected to drive the market growth.

Segments-

By product type, the market is segmented into single pump, and double pump. On the basis of usage pattern, the market is segregated into hospital, homecare, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is fragmented into hospitals pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Finally, by geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Sales to Promote Growth in North America

North America is expected to hold the largest global electric breast pumps market share during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of products, and government initiatives to increase consumer awareness are driving the market forward.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a significant position in the market. This is due to increasing sales and production, and the presence of prominent players in countries such as India and China are expected to drive the market in the region.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Partnership to Strengthen its Market Position

The market is fragmented due to the existence of significant firms focused on producing innovative electric breast pumps to get a competitive advantage over their competitors. Furthermore, other major players are pursuing organic and inorganic expansion strategies that will benefit the market in the coming years.





List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Electric Breast Pumps:

Ameda Inc.

Medela AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Dr. Trust

Ardo Medical AG

Angelcare USA LLC

Hygeia Health





