Purpose Investments Inc. Announces December Monthly Distributions and Final Annual 2021 Capital Gains Distributions

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose") is pleased to announce distributions for the month of December 2021 and final annual 2021 capital gain distributions for its open-end exchange traded funds and closed-end funds ("the Funds").

December 2021 Monthly Distributions

The ex-distribution date for all ETFs is December 24, 2021, with the exception of Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and Purpose US Cash Fund, which have an ex-distribution date of December 31, 2021. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is December 30, 2021.

Open-End Funds Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per share/unit Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Frequency Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series PDF $0.08501 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series PDIV $0.05221 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series PBD $0.05201 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose Real Estate Income Fund – ETF Series PHR $0.07201 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series PIN $0.08301 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series PYF $0.08301 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Series PYF.U US $ 0.08851 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series PYF.B $0.08851 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series BNC $0.08501 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series PRP $0.05401 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF Series PHW $0.10001 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Quarterly Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund – ETF Series PRA $0.07501 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Quarterly Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series PAYF $0.11811 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units PID $0.0780 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF Units PUD $0.0650 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units PUD.B $0.0760 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units BND $0.0585 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose High Interest Savings ETF PSA $0.0256 12/31/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units PSU.U US$ 0.0274 12/31/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF Units SYLD $0.0970 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF Units PINC $0.0840 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose Global Bond Class – ETF Units IGB $0.06021 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units RPS $0.0950 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series RDE $0.06501 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units RPU $0.0940 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units2 RPU.B / RPU.U $0.0940 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units REM $0.0580 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Units FLX $0.0297 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units FLX.U US$ 0.0375 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units FLX.B $0.0365 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Black Diamond Global Equity Fund – ETF Units BDEQ $0.0112 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund – ETF Units BDOP $0.0075 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund – ETF Units MJJ $0.0100 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Quarterly Purpose Global Climate Opportunities Fund – ETF Units CLMT $0.0100 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF Units CROP $0.0875 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units BTCY $0.1000 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged Units BTCY.B $0.1035 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units BTCY.U US$ 0.1000 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units ETHY $0.1400 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged Units ETHY.B $0.1550 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units ETHY.U US$ 0.1400 12/29/2021 01/10/2022 Monthly





Closed-End Funds Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per share/unit Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Frequency Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class T PFU.UN $0.0417 12/31/2021 01/17/2022 Monthly U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class T PUB.UN $0.0417 12/31/2021 01/17/2022 Monthly Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund – Class T RIGP.UN $0.1146 12/31/2021 01/17/2022 Monthly Big Banc Split Corp – Class A BNK $0.0662 12/31/2021 01/14/2022 Monthly Big Banc Split Corp – Preferred Shares BNK.PR.A $0.0500 12/31/2021 01/14/2022 Monthly





(1) Dividend is designated as an "eligible" Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation. (2) Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.

Final Annual 2021 Capital Gains Distributions

Purpose today announced the final annual capital gains distributions for its open-end exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds with a December 15, 2021 tax year-end. The distributions represent capital gains realized by the Funds during the year.

The annual capital gain distributions for the funds listed below will be paid in cash. ETF Series unitholders of record at the close of business on December 24, 2021 will receive the 2021 annual capital gains distribution on December 31, 2021.

Details of the per unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts Ticker

Symbol Exchange Final Annual Capital

Gains Distribution Per Unit Black Diamond Global Equity Fund – ETF Units BDEQ TSX $1.7500 Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units BND TSX $0.0430 Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units REM NEO $0.8000 Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units RPU NEO $0.0400 Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units PID TSX $0.2300 Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units ETHY TSX $0.0500 Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units ETHY.B TSX $0.0500 Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units ETHY.U TSX US$ 0.0500 Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF – ETF Units CRYP TSX $0.0300 Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged Units CRYP.B TSX $0.0300 Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units CRYP.U TSX US$ 0.0300

Purpose expects to announce the final annual capital gains distributions amounts for Purpose High Interest Savings ETF, Purpose US Cash Fund, and Purpose Specialty Lending Trust on or about December 31, 2021, if necessary. As of December 17, 2021, no capital gains distributions are expected for these funds.

For Purpose Fund Corp. funds and Big Banc Split Corp., which are mutual fund corporations, final annual capital gains distributions will be announced on or about January 18, 2022. Shareholders of record on January 24, 2022 will receive the annual capital gains distributions on January 28, 2022 and such capital gains will be applicable for 2022 tax year. The final year-end capital gain distributions for these funds will be paid in cash. Purpose confirms that Purpose Mutual Funds Limited funds will not have any annual capital gain distributions.

