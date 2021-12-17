Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Shareholders f/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC)

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating all potential legal claims against the Officers and Directors of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) ("Faraday"), including violations of the federal securities laws, on behalf of Faraday Shareholders.



In July 2021, Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PSAC), a special purpose acquisition corporation, completed a merger transaction with Faraday in which Faraday was the surviving entity. Then, on October 7, 2021, J Capital Research published a short seller report on Faraday titled, "Move Over Lordstown: There's a New EV Scam in Town." Among other things, the report indicated that after eight years in business, Faraday has "failed to deliver a car," "has reneged on promises to build factories in five localities in the U.S. and China," "is being sued by dozens of unpaid suppliers," and "has failed to disclose that assets in China have been frozen by courts." Additionally, the report alleged that Faraday fabricated its claimed 14,000 deposits because 78% of those reservations were made by a single undisclosed company that is likely an affiliate.

Following this news, Faraday's stock price fell $0.35, or 4%, to close at $8.05 per share on October 7, 2021.

