 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The First of Long Island Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend of $.20 Per Share

Globe Newswire  
December 17, 2021 8:00am   Comments
Share:

GLEN HEAD, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) announced today the declaration of a fourth quarter cash dividend in the amount of $.20 per share. This represents a 5.3% increase over the dividend of $.19 per share declared in the same quarter last year. The dividend will be paid on January 14, 2022 to shareholders of record on January 5, 2022.

The First of Long Island Corporation is the parent company of The First National Bank of Long Island. Through its branch network branded as First National Bank LI, the Bank focuses on business and consumer needs on Long Island and in New York City. We offer a broad set of lending, deposit, investment, and digital products. First National Bank LI is known for its culture of delivering extraordinary service and a "Customer First" banking experience to small and middle market businesses, professional service firms, not-for-profits, municipalities and consumers.


For More Information Contact:
Jay McConie, EVP & CFO
(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7404


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com