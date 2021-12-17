IDEX Biometrics expands partnership in cyber security authentication

Oslo, Norway – 17 December 2021 – IDEX Biometrics ASA today announced that Dongwoon Anatech Co., Ltd., a global leader in analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, has selected IDEX Biometrics as its biometric sensor partner for its expanding initiative in secure access control and digital identity solutions. Dongwoon Anatech has placed additional orders for TrustedBio® sensors to support a range of card-based access control products with fingerprint authentication.

Kim Dong Cheol, Chief Executive Officer of Dongwoon Anatech, commented, "We are pursuing innovative applications for card-based biometric authentication, which we believe is a very promising market. Due to the unique and personal nature of fingerprints, they are an ideal biometric for providing robust authentication, while delivering a seamless experience for consumers and enterprises. We are very excited about our collaboration with IDEX Biometrics, which offers industry-leading technology and systems support to reduce our time to market."

Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer of IDEX Biometrics, stated, "In addition to securing payments, biometric cards increasingly are being used for management of digital identities, with highly secure applications ranging from protecting sensitive physical locations to protecting vulnerable computing networks. Partnering with innovative technology leaders like Dongwoon Anatech enables IDEX Biometrics to accelerate its response to this rapidly growing opportunity. Fingerprint biometrics will soon be considered a standard approach to authentication, whether used in payment cards, digital wallets, or in the digital identification applications pursued by our partner Dongwoon Anatech."

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com .

About Dongwoon Anatech

Based in Seoul, South Korea, and listed on the South Korea Stock Exchange (KOSDAQ:094170), Dongwoon Anatech Co., Ltd. has more than 20 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, specializing in analog and power driver ICs. Our autofocus driver IC has the largest market share worldwide. We also design fingerprint modules that can apply to various fields such as digital door locks, cold wallets, and access control / ID cards.

For more information, visit www.dwanatech.com .

