Konica Minolta's AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press Achieves Idealliance® ISO/PAS 15339 System Certification

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce its AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press has earned Idealliance® Master Elite ISO/PAS 15339 System Certification. This certification confirms the capabilities of digital press devices to meet the colour space requirements specified by the Characterized Reference Print Conditions (CRPC) of ISO/PAS 15339.



The ISO/PAS 15339 system certification process measures the relationship between CMYK input data and colour on the printed sheet for a given set of printing conditions as defined by the CRPC. There are seven CRPCs of increasing gamut size, six commonly used for conventional printing conditions followed by one large colour gamut printing condition of the LED UV inkjet press considered during the evaluation.

"The AccurioJet KM-1e is a client favourite with its absolute colour consistency and amazingly wide colour gamut. This certification adds immense value to our portfolio of G7 capable cut-sheet production devices," said Mario Mottillo, President, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. "Our LED UV inkjet technology and finishing solutions continue to solidify our position as a leader in the North American marketplace. It is an honour to be recognized by Idealliance for the colour quality achieved by the KM-1e."

Konica Minolta's KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press benefits from Konica Minolta's unique, patented technology that has overcome one of the fundamental challenges of inkjet printing – uncontrolled ink dot movement that reduces print quality and workable materials. The KM-1e LED UV Inkjet technology instantly freezes the ink drops upon contact with materials, resulting in superior colour stability, consistency and excellent results with instantly dry perfect prints on the widest range of substrate types and weights. The highly productive – 3,000 sheets per hour – 29" sheetfed press leverages Konica Minolta's robust High End Inkjet Manager with enhanced data processing system to create efficient workflows.

"With the AccurioJet KM-1e's fantastic colour gamut and easy to manage, outstanding image consistency and repeatability, working with Idealliance to target CRPC was a truly enjoyable experience," said Dr. Mark Bohan, Director, Colour Solutions, Konica Minolta. "Our partnership with Idealliance is critical to what we do, and we commend their continued pursuit of excellence."

This accomplishment builds on Konica Minolta's previous ISO 15339 Master certifications for the AccurioPress C14000/C12000, AccurioPress C4080/C4070 and AccurioPress C6100/6085.

"Konica Minolta continues to lead the way by ensuring its customers have products that can achieve the most exacting standards," said Jordan Gorski, Executive Director, Idealliance. "Their dedication and commitment to colour quality make them an invaluable partner to Idealliance."

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.ca). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 14 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA), and Instagram!

About Idealliance

Idealliance is a transformational industry association for print and packaging, working with brand owners, content and media creators, agencies, designers, material suppliers, OEMs, technology developers, and service providers around the world. We serve the graphic communication industry by creating superior industry training and certification programs, developing professional standards and specifications, and redefining workflows for the entire print and packaging supply chain. Become a member of Idealliance and transform the way you work—forever. Learn more online.

