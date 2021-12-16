Bona US Expands Facility in Monroe, North Carolina, with Groundbreaking Event

Englewood, CO, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bona US, a global, sustainably-driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining, and restoring premium floors, has announced that it purchased 35 acres in Monroe, North Carolina, where it will add on to its existing facility. The new, 280,000-square-foot building will officially break ground today at an event hosted at the facility. Bona expects the building to be completed in late summer 2022.

"As our business continues to grow, investing on our current factory site aligns with our core commitment for a sustainable future," said Phil Nicolette, Senior Director of Operations and Supply Chain, Site Manager - Monroe, Bona. "By bringing our warehouse operations in-house, it supports our company vision to create more efficient operations and increase internal capabilities. Additionally, it will allow us to operate in a more environmentally friendly way by reducing our carbon footprint and utilizing sustainable infrastructure and equipment inside the operation."

Bona is bringing environmentally conscious elements to the new building, including the installation of Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) roofing material which is made from more sustainable materials and is heat reflective, energy efficient and will lower cooling costs due to UV resistance. Additionally, the building will use energy efficient LED lighting, and equipment, such as forklifts, will run on lithium batteries. The building will also be primed for electric charging stations.

The current facility in Monroe houses manufacturing of a select line of Bona's products along with the research and development team for Bona US. The new building will sit directly behind the existing factory with direct access between the two facilities. Bona is expecting to hire approximately 124 employees to staff the new facility.

"For more than 100 years, we have developed and innovated sustainable products and processes for floors," continued Nicolette. "This new facility will give us more space to develop, manufacture, and create these products for homeowners and contractors across the US and Canada."

The original Bona Monroe facility was established in 2006. Bona Monroe has received several local designations, including the Gold Award from the North Carolina Department of Labor for outstanding safety and health efforts in reducing injuries and illnesses.

About Bona US

Bona is an innovative, environmentally conscious company dedicated to creating beautiful floors since 1919. Bona US, the North American subsidiary of BonaAB in Malmö, Sweden, manufactures and distributes floor care and home cleaning products. The first in the industry to offer a full system of waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products certified for indoor air quality by GREENGUARD, Bona products can be found throughout the U.S. and Canada. From residue-free hardwood floor cleaners to a beautiful array of stains and high durability finishes, consumers, distributors and contractors trust Bona. For more information, please contact Bona US at (800) 872-5515 or www.bona.com.

