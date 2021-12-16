GumGum Acquires Attention Measurement And Optimization Platform Playground xyz

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GumGum , a global media and technology leader, specializing in contextual intelligence, announced the acquisition of Playground xyz , a global attention based advertising platform. The transaction was done using a mix of cash and stock and will be immediately accretive. With the addition of Playground xyz, GumGum will now provide advertisers the ability to measure the attention of their contextually-driven campaigns without the use of personal data.

"In a future without the cookie or personal data, we believe that digital advertising will come down to capturing the consumer's mindset through a combination of creative, context, and consumer attention. Each is independently important, but together make up The Mindset Matrix, which will be key to understanding and optimizing campaigns of the future," said Phil Schraeder, CEO, GumGum. "Our accredited contextual technology combined with Playground xyz's proven attention measurement and optimization solution will allow advertisers to future proof their attribution strategies by moving past basic viewability metrics to better understand the true effectiveness of their digital campaigns."

Playground xyz pioneered the Attention Intelligence Platform, the world's first integrated tech stack to measure and optimize towards Attention Time – how long, in seconds, an ad is actually looked at. Playground xyz does this through its AI technology that is trained and verified using real eye-tracking data. Founded six years ago in Australia, Playground xyz has expanded operations across APAC, EMEA, and the US. Demand for the platform has continued to accelerate, with Playground xyz seeing greater than 60% year-over-year revenue growth.

Said Rob Hall, CEO of Playground xyz: "There are two seismic changes taking place in the ad industry. The first is the death of the cookie which will widely impact how we reach and target consumers. Contextual targeting will be the winner here and GumGum has an unmatched pedigree via the only MRC accredited content level solution.

The second is the emerging "attention economy" which recognizes that brands are increasingly fighting for their precious share of consumer attention. Playground xyz has the world's most awarded attention measurement and optimisation platform. The pairing of GumGum's privacy forward contextual solutions with our attention-driven ad products creates an unbeatable combination."

Both GumGum and Playground xyz have experienced accelerated rapid growth as the industry shifts to a cookie-free world and contends with the attention economy. With the addition of Playground xyz, GumGum will expand its global footprint with six new offices in APAC. Rob Hall, Playground xyz's CEO, will lead GumGum attention products as Global President, Attention Intelligence Platform.

About GumGum

GumGum is the leading contextual intelligence platform for online media. For over a decade, we have applied our proven machine learning expertise to promote more relevant and intentional advertising on the open web. Our proprietary contextual intelligence engine - the only MRC-accredited contextual technology - elevates the entire premise of context-driven advertising by applying computer vision and natural language processing to understand the interplay of text, images and videos that together constitute the real and relevant mindset of online engagement. Combining unrivaled contextual intelligence with proprietary high-impact ad formats, GumGum's advertising solutions deliver industry-leading efficiency, accuracy and performance. We believe that a digital advertising ecosystem based on context is better for consumers, publishers, and advertisers alike - and for that reason, we believe it is the key to building a more equitable and less invasive future for the internet.

About Playground xyz

Playground xyz is on a mission to master the art and science of maximizing consumer attention on ads. The company's Attention Intelligence Platform is the world's first integrated stack to measure and optimize both media and creative to maximize Attention Time: how long people actually look at an ad. Playground xyz has offices in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong, London, New York and Los Angeles. For more information visit https://playground.xyz



