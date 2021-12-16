Judicate West Adds Mediator Geoffrey Gray in Southern California

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California's leading providers of private dispute resolution services, welcomes Geoffrey Gray, Esq. to its roster of neutrals. He is based in the Orange County office and available for mediations and arbitrations statewide.



"With experience both on the litigation front lines and in the mediation of a wide array of civil matters, Geoff is an outstanding addition to our neutral line-up. He has spent the past three years honing his negotiation skillset as a full-time mediator, and we are excited that he can reconnect with his trial lawyer mentor, Jay Horton, at Judicate West. Jay has been one of our most successful mediators and arbitrators for the last 17 years, and we are excited to pair the two once again," said Alan Brutman, President of Judicate West. "Geoff's incredible medical acumen and particular expertise in medical negligence and elder abuse matters make him a terrific asset for Judicate West clients statewide."

With a legal career spanning more than 40 years, Gray has represented clients in litigation, mediation and arbitration in all types of civil matters, including personal injury, product defect, public entity liability, premises liability and medical negligence. After decades as a trial lawyer, in 2019, Gray retired from active litigation to form his own mediation practice, Gray Mediation. Additionally, he has served as a judge pro tem for the Orange County Superior Court for the past 36 years, providing support for the court's settlement office and managing settlement conferences. Gray also sits on the Federal Mediation Panel, and since 2015, he has mediated litigation matters for the Central District of California.

Gray served on the board of directors for the Orange County Trial Lawyers for 10 years, and he is an active member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA). In 2021, he received the Orange County Chapter of ABOTA Joseph D. McNeil Civility Award. Gray also has been named to Southern California Super Lawyers from 2010-2013 and from 2017-2022.

Gray is a United States Marine Corps veteran and served a tour of duty in Vietnam. He earned his J.D. from Western State College of Law (1980) and his B.S. from the University of California, Irvine (1977). He received his mediation certificate from the Strauss Institute for Dispute Resolution at Pepperdine University School of Law.

About Judicate West

Judicate West is one of California's leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus professional attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm's successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.

Contact:

Traci Stuart / Michael Panelli

Blattel Communications

415.413.4522 / 415.413.4527

traci@blattel.com / mpanelli@blattel.com



