GreyOrange Selects Deborah Surrette as Chief Commercial Officer

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange , a global provider of AI software and robots that modernize fulfillment operations, today announced that Deborah Surrette is joining its executive leadership team as Chief Commercial Officer. Ms. Surrette will lead GreyOrange's commercial strategy and activities focusing on sales and customer success to drive business growth and market share in both current and new markets.



"We're really excited to have Deborah join the GreyOrange executive team," said Samay Kohli, co-founder and CEO, GreyOrange. "Deborah brings a wealth of experience in scaling industry-defining solutions. Her proven ability to drive strong customer relationships and execute on global sales strategies will further strengthen our position as the SaaS fulfillment platform of choice for more leading brands and retailers than any other company in the world."

Ms. Surrette brings extensive experience in revenue growth and go-to-market strategy for retail, SaaS, cloud, and mobile solutions to the leadership team, and her depth of knowledge is invaluable in driving GreyOrange's expansion strategy.

Ms. Surrette has a strong record of results-driven expertise promoting company growth and global expansion, most notably from her previous position leading the North America Sales Organization for Oracle Retail. Prior to Oracle, she led enterprise sales, solutions consulting, demand generation, and operations for global teams at Tulip Retail, IBM, and Sterling Commerce. Ms. Surrette also extended her industry knowledge and experience to guide the Sterling Commerce team as Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Operations where she was responsible for global sales, leading sales strategy and revenue growth initiatives focused on supply chain software, commerce, and customer experience.

"Solving critical business challenges are key in continuing GreyOrange's efforts to support ongoing customer success," said Ms. Surrette. "Leading with a visionary mindset, I am eager to begin unlocking greater value and efficiency for our customers through technology-driven innovations."

