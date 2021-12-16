Matterport Receives Comparably awards for Best Company Culture and Best Company for Women

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. ("Matterport") (NASDAQ:MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that Matterport has won two Comparably Awards, including Best Company Culture and Best Company for Women. Matterport ranked in the top 50 for small/mid-sized companies in both categories.



"As our team of Matterpeeps continues to grow, promoting our employees' quality of life and ensuring that Matterport is a place where women can thrive have remained top priorities," said Jean Barbagelata, Chief People Officer of Matterport. "These awards feel particularly meaningful because they are based on feedback from our own people. We're proud to hear that our employees, of which 40 per cent are female, feel empowered and connected, even during a global pandemic."

Best Company Culture Award

Comparably's Best Company Culture category focuses on 16 core culture metrics, ranging from compensation and career growth to leadership and work environment. Feedback was anonymously collected by employees during a 12-month voting period between November 2020 and November 2021.

Best Company for Women Award

Comparably's Best Company for Women category is based on sentiment ratings provided by female employees who anonymously rated their companies during a 12-month voting period between November 2020 and November 2021. Rankings were determined by a series of 50 questions in 20 core culture metrics, including compensation, career growth, leadership, and work environment.

To achieve its goal of creating an inclusive workplace that brings out the best in each individual, Matterport holds monthly discussions on a variety of diversity and inclusion topics and provides an inclusion-focused Slack channel for employees to have more informal discussions. Additionally, all employees are trained on recognizing and responding to unconscious bias.

Earlier this year, Matterport won three Comparably awards, including Best Compensation, Best Leadership Team and Best Company Outlook, all based on ratings from Matterport employees.

For more information, visit Matterport's Comparably page at comparably.com/companies/matterport.

To learn about Corporate Responsibility at Matterport, visit https://matterport.com/diversity-and-inclusion.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 170 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

