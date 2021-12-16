HydroGraph Selected to Provide Graphene to the Technology Metals Market TM2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE:HG) an innovative cleantech company, is pleased to announce its partnership with Technology Metals Market, TM2, to list graphene and other nanomaterials on the TM2 metal exchange platform. HydroGraph produces synthetic graphene, graphene oxide and other novel nanomaterials and is well positioned to list these materials as well as to enhance existing technology metals listed on the exchange.



Join CEO, Harold Davidson and COO, Kjirstin Breure on Monday December 20, 2021 at 12:00pm EST as they discuss the partnership and new investment opportunities in nanotechnology with TM2's Thrainn Palsson and Ricardo Bebiano, live on 6ix.com.

TM2 is the first metals marketplace where direct investment in technology metals is possible and equally accessible to individual and institutional investors. Technology metals are fundamentally irreplaceable inputs to 21st century supply chains and critical to the future of sustainable energy applications, electric vehicles, aerospace, robotics, and numerous high-tech industries. More information is available on the TM2 Website: https://www.tm2.com

TM2 has the following key aspects:

Direct investment and accessibility to technology metals (included precious metals)

Unique asset class only available on TM2

Technology Metals with high supply-demand tensions

100% physically-backed

True exposure to technology sectors

TM2 and HydroGraph aim to provide greater market transparency and increased access to educational materials that benefit both investors and corporations involved in innovative industries. This partnership is firmly in-line with HydroGraph's goal of decentralizing access to nanotechnology and accelerating technological progress.

"We´ve created the investment market for technology metals, making it possible to directly invest in physical metals," said Petur Georgesson, Founder and CEO of TM2. "We are very pleased to partner with cutting-edge companies like Hydrograph that are leading in technological developments."

"As we accelerate our efforts to decarbonize the world's economies, nanomaterials like graphene will be critical in maximizing performance- primarily by enabling the production of products that are lighter, faster and stronger. HydroGraph is also pleased to report that several novel nanomaterials have recently been synthesized and will be released publicly in the coming months, as well as listed on TM2," says Kjirstin Breure, COO of HydroGraph Clean Power Inc.

About HydroGraph Clean Power Inc.

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. is a Vancouver based public company that was formed to fund and commercialize a green, cost-effective process to manufacture graphene at industrial scale, and to create customized graphene solutions for specific applications. Further research on their detonation method found that hydrogen gas could be produced at scale that would significantly reduce production costs in a more environmentally friendly manner than current market methods. HydroGraph has received an exclusive worldwide license to commercialize their patented detonation processes to produce graphene and by extension, hydrogen gas. HydroGraph commenced trading on December 2nd, 2021.

HydroGraph has been in business for over four years and has invested in digitizing, automating and commercializing the KSU detonation process. The HydroGraph method allows for the production of both hydrogen and pristine graphene in a highly efficient manner, effectively bridging the gap between nanomaterials and clean energy. To find out more about HydroGraph Clean Power Inc please visit: https://www.hydrograph.com/

About Technology Metals Market TM2:

Technology Metals Market is a global issuing and trading platform for technology metals connecting investors, industrial hedgers, physical markets, proprietary traders, and retail investors with metal issuers, miners, refiners, recyclers, and mints.

The metals traded on TM2 are 100% physically backed metals, allowing investors have direct title to the underlying physical metal. TM2 is based in London, with a global network of offices and partner organizations across five continents. All metals are 100% physically backed and investors have direct title to the underlying physical metal and control their investment through the TM2 platform.

Through TM2's expanding custodian network with over 100 locations worldwide, metals can be listed, traded, or redeemed directly. In addition to expanding the types of asset classes available to investors, TM2 brings transparency to scarce and illiquid metals while institutionalizing trading and pricing on the global technology metals market.

