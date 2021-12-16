Child Resistance Packaging Market to grow at ~ 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2030) - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Child Resistance Packaging Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Child Resistance Packaging Market Information by Type (Reclosable Packaging, Non-reclosable Packaging, Special Blister Packaging), By End-Use (Personal Care, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals) and By Region – Forecast to 2030.", the market is projected to generate market growth at 5.4% CAGR for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

List of the companies profiled in the global Beverage Cans Market research report are –

O.Berk Company, LLC (US)

Sun Grown Packaging (US)

MJS Packaging Inc. (US)

MJS Packaging Inc.(US)

Kaufman Container (US)

Amcor Limited (Australia)

Ecobliss B.V. (Netherlands)

Bemis Company, Inc. (US)

Global Closure System (France)

WestRock Company (US)

Among others.





Get Free Sample PDF Brochure

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3867







Competitive Analysis

The child resistance packaging market witnesses several strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product launches. Leading industry players also make strategic investments to drive their research and development activities and expansion plans.

For instance, recently, on Dec.09, 2021, Berry Global launched a lightweight and recyclable closure for sauce bottles providing more convenience for consumers. The company has also introduced a range of child-resistant certified bottles and closures combinations for applications such as cleaning agents and DIY projects. The new design offers strength and durability in the same way with consistent and reliable performance.

According to the company, the closure is designed to have an extended narrow spout that gives end-users control and accuracy when dispensing the product inside the bottle. Further, Berry M&H is set to introduce a child-resistant (CR) Certified bottle and closure combination. The new bottle range with child protection features will provide safe and secure packaging for various applications, including healthcare and household cleaning products.





Browse In-depth Market Research Report (188 pages) on Child Resistance Packaging Industry

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/child-resistance-packaging-market-3867







In another instance, on Nov.19, 2021, Diamond Packaging announced winning three awards in the 2021 North American Paperboard Packaging Competition. Diamond Lockbox folding cartons are an upscale, certified child-resistant (CR) packaging solution for medical or recreational marijuana products, luxurious enough to rival high-end cosmetic brands.

Diamond's Lockbox certified child-resistant (CR) packaging received a Gold Award in the Self-Promotional category of the paperboard packaging competition. North American Paperboard Packaging Competition is for carton manufacturers involved in the concept, design, print, performance, and shelf appeal of paperboard packaging.

Stringent Regulations to Implement Certified CR Packaging Solutions Drive the Market

The child resistance packaging market outlook appears promising. Stringent government regulations to implement certified child-resistant (CR) packaging solutions for pharmaceutical and chemical products are key driving forces behind the market growth. Besides, the changing lifestyles of people led by rapid urbanization, mainly in developing regions, augment the demand for child-proof caps and closures.

With the spurring rise in pharmaceutical industries worldwide, the market is projected to garner immense gains in the next few years. In this regard, Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global child resistance packaging market is expected to expand notably by 2030, with a 5.4% CAGR during the review period (2022-2030).

The rising demand for certified child-proof packaging solutions for medical/recreational marijuana products and luxurious and high-end cosmetic brands escalates the market growth. Additionally, the increasing consumption of convenient and child-resistance packaging dispensers creates vast market demand. The extensive use of higher value packaging offering superior performance drives the market growth.

Industry Trends

Also, rising investments made to drive R&D and innovations and stronger support from governments worldwide accelerate the child resistance packaging market value. The emergence of child resistance packaging solutions, including cans, pouches, and containers with convenient slots and dispensers, has positively impacted the market revenues.

On the flip side, price volatility and the demand-supply gap in raw materials are major factors projected to impede the market growth. Nevertheless, advances in packaging production techniques would support market growth throughout the review period, maximizing profitability.





Speak to Analyst:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/3867







COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global child resistance packaging industry. On one side, where packaging businesses faced several issues related to supply chains, including broken supply of raw materials and difficulties in attracting workers and delivering end products during the lockdown period, the impact of the pandemic on the child-proof packaging industry was swift & positive, which remained high and changed the demand-supply ratio.

The steadily rising demand for packaging of pharmaceutical products & medical supplies to address the virus spread favored the market during the past couple of years. Resultantly, the demand for child resistance packaging remained robust during 2020 and 2021. Further, initiatives from public and private organizations worldwide to prioritize the production, packaging, distribution, and administration of COVID medications would influence market revenues beyond 2021, fostering the production and supply of raw materials.

Segmentation

The child resistance packaging market is segmented into types, applications, and regions. Of these, the type segment is bifurcated into blister packaging, reclosable packaging, non-reclosable packaging, and others. Similarly, the application segment is bifurcated into pharmaceuticals, personal care, chemicals, and others. The region segment is bifurcated into the Asia Pacific, Americas, MEA, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.





Request for Customization:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/3867







Regional Analysis

Europe leads the global child resistance packaging market, mainly due to the strong presence of major packaging vendors, such as Closure System and Ecobliss B.V. in the region. Besides, the rapid economic growth allows vast investments to develop advanced solutions and technologies required in child resistance packaging.

The European Union's stringent regulations for implementing child resistance packaging for chemicals, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical products impact the market growth positively. Moreover, numerous pharmaceutical manufacturing companies in the region increasingly adopt child-proof caps for their products, boosting the market size.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Beverage Cans Market Information Report by Material (Aluminum and Steel), by Application (Carbonated Soft Drinks, Alcoholic Beverages, Fruit & Vegetable Juices and others) and By Region - Global Forecast To 2030



To Buy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3867









Report Scope:

Report Attribute/Metric Details Market Size 2030: Significant Value CAGR 5.4% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 Historical Data 2019 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type and End-Use Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Vendors Sun Grown Packaging (U.S.), O.Berk Company, LLC (U.S.), MJS Packaging Inc. (U.S.), Kaufman Container (U.S.), MJS Packaging Inc. (U.S.), Amcor Limited (Australia), Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), Ecobliss B.V. (Netherlands), Global Closure System (France), WestRock Company (U.S.) and others Key Market Opportunities introduction of stringent policies regarding the packaging of toxic items and certain household items such as medicines, spray products for pharmaceuticals, chemicals, & cleaning products Key Market Drivers rising urbanization and the rising awareness among the customers towards the use of better packaging, especially in the pharmaceutical industry







About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter







Contact: Market Research Future ® 99 Hudson Street,5Th Floor New York, New York 10013 United States of America Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com