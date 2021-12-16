Cloud Analytics Market to Rise at 24.3% CAGR till 2026; Increasing Number of Product Launches by Major Companies to Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cloud analytics market size is projected to reach USD 72.40 billion by the end of 2026. The increasing use of cloud platforms in fraud detection software will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Cloud Analytics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Deployment Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), By Organization Size (Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Education, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was worth USD 13.15 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cloud-analytics-market-102248

List of Key Companies Profiled in Cloud Analytics Market Are:

Oracle Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Micro Strategy Incorporated

SAS Institute Inc.

Tableau Software

Teradata

TIBCO Software Inc.

Cloud 9 Business Analytics Ltd

Good Data Corporation

Panorama Software

Rackspace Inc.

VMware, Inc.

Report Scope & Segmentation –

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 24.3 % 2026 Value Projection USD 72.40 Billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 13.15 Billion Historical Data for 2015-2017 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Deployment Type; Organization Size; End-User; Regional; Growth Drivers Increasing Demand among Businesses to Gain Actionable Insights from Unstructured Data to Boost the Market.

Growing Adoption of Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Aid to Market Growth.



Pitfalls & Challenges Public Cloud Segment to Augment the Market Growth





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cloud-analytics-market-102248

Cloud analytics is a platform through which businesses can help make faster strategic decisions. It helps them get faster access to real-time data. The ability of cloud analytics to enhance the overall business operations will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. Additionally, the increasing use of the product in fraud detection activities will lead to wider product adoption across the world. The use of concepts such as the IoT and AI will contribute to the growing demand for the product. Cloud analytics help companies obtain detailed information of the users and subsequently eliminate the need for complex processes. The increasing number of product launches by major companies, with the aim of catering to increasing consumer demand, will aid the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product launches have made the highest impact on the market. In January 2020, Good Data Corporation announced that it will be extending its new Freemium tier pricing to more users. Through Freemium tier pricing, Good Data will look to extend its cloud analytics services to all companies that are using the cloud or on-premise. Good Data's latest initiative will not only help the company grow but will also have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cloud-analytics-market-102248

North America to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies Wil Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report analyses the ongoing dialysis market trends across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years, driven by the presence of several large-scale companies in several countries across this region. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 34.81 billion and this value is likely to increase further in the forthcoming years.

Industry Developments:

November 2019: Tableau announced that it has partnered with Amazon Web Services for the launch of a new cloud analytics service.

Quick Buy – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102248

Table Of Content

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Industrial Use Cases

Use Case #1 Use Case #2 Use Case #3

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Cloud Analytics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

By Deployment (Value)

Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud By Organization Size (Value)

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises By End-User (Value)

BFSI IT and Telecommunications Retail and Consumer Goods Healthcare and Life Sciences Manufacturing Education Others By Region (Value)

North America Europe Asia Pacific The Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued …!

Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cloud-analytics-market-102248

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size, Share, Trends, & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Telephony, Conferencing, Unified Messaging, and Others), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Size, and Large Scale), By Industry (IT & Telecom, Banking & Finance Services, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Education, Government, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Video Streaming Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Content Delivery Services), By Streaming Type (Live Video Streaming, On-demand Video Streaming), By Streaming Model (Advertisement-based, Subscription-based, Transactional-based/Rental), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By End-Use (Commercial, Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Process Mining Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Cloud-base, and On-premises), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By End User (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunication, Logistics and Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Loyalty Management Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By End-Use (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Transportation, Retail, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Customer Data Platform Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform and Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Type (Access, Analytics, and Campaign) By Industry (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and E-Commerce, Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare, and Others (Government and Education), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/cloud-analytics-market-9615



