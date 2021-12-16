CORCEPT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Corcept Therapeutics Inc. on Behalf of Corcept Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Corcept Therapeutics Inc. ("Corcept" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CORT) on behalf of Corcept stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Corcept has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On December 8, 2021, Corcept disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that "[o]n November 15, 2021, the Company received a records subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey (the ‘NJ USAO') pursuant to Section 248 of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) seeking information relating to the sale and promotion of Korlym, Corcept's relationships with and payments to health care professionals who can prescribe or recommend Korlym and prior authorizations and reimbursement for Korlym." Corcept further disclosed that "[t]he NJ USAO has informed Corcept that it is investigating whether any criminal or civil violations by Corcept occurred in connection with the matters referenced in the subpoena."

On this news, Corcept's stock price fell $3.71 per share, or 16.91%, to close at $18.23 per share on December 8, 2021.

